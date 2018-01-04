Addressing concern that viewers have gotten music competition fatigue over the years, the talent admitted that they're not too worried. "As long as there's music, this genre can continue to grow," Diddy said. "We're coming with a rambunctious, captivating…energy."

"You can't put a cap on success in talent. There's new talent that's coming out every day," DJ Khaled added. "This is music we're talking about. Music's forever. it's forever."

"The biggest thing I think is that you start off with these four and they have something to lose. They already have that seat," host Fergie said, pointing to why The Four stands out. "They're the best of the best and they have to defend that seat…The stakes make it that much higher.

With each week delivering a mix of The Voice's battle rounds and American Idol's nerve-wracking fan voting process, along with some borrowed elements from the other music competitions that have come and gone, The Four sounds both like something of a Frankenstein series and something wholly original. But for Diddy, it's pretty easy.

"It's kind of simple. It's like Game of Thrones," he said. "You get the challenge and if you want to chop somebody's head off to get the seat…"

Get ready, aspiring superstars, because winter, it seems, is here.

The Four premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on Fox.