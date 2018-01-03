Ellen DeGeneres' go-to game never gets old.

In Wednesday's episode of her eponymous daytime talk show, she invited Sean "Diddy" Combs, Fergie, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor and Charlie Walk to play a round of "Never Have I Ever." Before they began, she reminded them, "Honesty is very important on this show." They appeared on her show to promote The Four: The Battle for Stardom, debuting Thursday on Fox.

After giving paddles to all five players, DeGeneres read a series of statements:

• "Never have I ever woken up in a strange place without remembering how I got there."

• "Never have I ever hit a parked car and didn't leave a note for the owner."

• "Never have I ever used someone else's toothbrush and didn't tell them."

• "Never have I ever received a booty call."

• "Never have I ever had sex on the beach."

• "Never have I ever gotten engaged and kept it a secret."

• "Never have I ever sent a dirty text to the wrong person."