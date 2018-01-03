Kris Jenner Goes Blonde for 2018

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jan. 3, 2018 7:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Krishna Lakshmi-Dell, Padma Lakshmi

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn to Host the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Rose McGowan

Rose McGowan Calls Harvey Weinstein a "Monster"—"He Ate So Many of Our Souls"

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

Kris Jenner is sporting a new ‘do.

The famous momager debuted a platinum blonde pixie cut on Instagram Tuesday.

"January 2nd back at work here we go!!!" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote. She also gave credit to her hair and makeup artists by tagging them in the photo and included the hashtags #MotherDaughterTuesday #happynewyear2018.

While Kris has several daughters, this particular hashtag is likely referencing Kim Kardashian. Kim also has an icy blonde ‘do, which hits just at her shoulders.  

This wouldn't be the first time Kris has gone blonde or been inspired by Kim's looks. Back in October, Kris debuted a similar blonde haircut on Instagram a month after Kim went blonde.

Watch

Kim Kardashian West's Best Blonde Hairdo Moments

Then again, Kim has been known to be inspired by her sisters' looks, too. Kim recently chopped her blonde hair and reminded fans of her younger sister Kylie Jenner

Kris also sported a blonde wig during the Keeping Up With the Kardashian's Christmas special.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian

E!

It seems like Kris' family approves of her look. Both Kendall Jennerand Khloe Kardashian liked their mother's photo on Instagram.

2018 is sure to be a big year for the family. Kim and her husband Kanye Westare expecting their third child via surrogateKhloe Kardashian has also confirmed that she's expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson and is currently six-months pregnant. In addition, there have been reports that Kylie is expecting her first child with Travis Scott.

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Kris Jenner , Kim Kardashian , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Hair
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.