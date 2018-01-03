Queen Elizabeth II Gives Rare Insight Into Her 1953 Coronation

In her six-decade reign, Queen Elizabeth II has never given an interview.

But the 91-year-old monarch comes close in a new one-hour documentary The Coronation. In the film, she reflects on her coronation and the ornate crown used on that day. In addition to sharing memories of her own ceremony, which occurred at Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953, she also looks back at her dad King George VI's coronation on May 12, 1937. "I've seen one coronation, and been the recipient in the other," she recalls, "which is pretty remarkable."

The Coronation airs on Smithsonian Channel in the U.S. Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. ET; the film was made in partnership with the BBC and Australian Broadcasting Corporation. "It is truly an honor to have Her Majesty The Queen revealing her intimate knowledge of the Crown Jewels—and fond childhood memories from when her father was crowned King George VI—in this very special BBC One film," Charlotte Moore, BBC Director of Content, tells E! News. "The Queen's words will bring to life the importance of the coronation ceremony for modern audiences to enjoy."