Tamar Braxton wants to clear the air on her relationship status.

In a new social media post, the singer set the record straight on where things stand with her estranged husband Vincent Herbert.

"NOPE! Sorry! Not together but since the craziness the other day, we DID agree to create a better environment for my son!!" she shared on Instagram before deleting the post. "Angry or not…it's about my SON!!"

Tamar added, "P.s. we ALSO agreed not to speak on this anymore in public after this! My son can read and he's NOT dumb #2018goals #praymystrengthinthelord I've made LOTS of mistakes and I'm just trying to be a better person."

Earlier today, video footage surfaced of Tamar and Vincent arriving at LAX airport in Los Angeles with their son. In addition, social media users spotted the pair celebrating New Year's Eve together at an undisclosed location.