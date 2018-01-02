Kim Kardashian is achieving her 2018 skin goals with a month-long regimen.

The day before New Years, when resolutions are the center of social media conversations, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared with Instagram followers her new skin-care regimen, which will take 30 days to complete.

"Guerlain is one of my favorites," she said while scanning her bathroom vanity. "I can't wait to try all of this."

In the post, the star revealed four Guerlain products that she's adding to her routine in the new year: the L'Or Radiance Concentrate, a gold-infused primer; Météorites Primer, a mattifying primer; the Orchidée Impériale Eye and Lip Cream; and, the Orchidée Impériale Black, a four-week skin-care treatment. With a total just over $1,850, this beauty gift is as lavish as they come.