Meghan Markle Wants Her Mom to Walk Her Down the Aisle on Wedding Day

Markle's family has been a hot-button issue since the headline-making engagement.

During an interview on BBC Radio 4's Today program last week, Prince Harry caused some tension when he spoke about the holidays and how the royal family "loved" having Meghan join them for Christmas.

"I think we've got one of the biggest families that I know of and every family is complex as well," Harry said. "She's done an absolutely amazing job, she's getting in there and it's the family that I suppose she never had."

But Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr. took issue with the interview, and told the Daily Mail that while Harry's comments weren't "upsetting" they were "a little shocking," and shared that their father would be "confused" by Harry's statement.

"She's had a really good family," he told the publication. "We were as close as we could be, as tight as we could be, that's what we were. We'd get together on Christmases, on holidays, on birthdays, on Thanksgivings… It was always somewhere, even though we lived in different parts of the city [Los Angeles] – we still all got together. Obviously, she had a family. She was very privileged. She got everything she ever wanted. We did the best that we could in terms of getting together for holidays and whatnot."

Talking about their dad's reaction to Harry's comments, Thomas Jr. shared, "My father will be extremely hurt, actually. He dedicated the majority of all his time and everything to her. He made sure she had what she needed to be successful and get to where she's at today."

The Palace has not commented on who will be walking Markle down the aisle come May.