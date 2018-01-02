Mama June's Weight-Loss Secrets May Not Be What the Doctor Ordered

Mama June Shannon is proving the doubters wrong!
More than 10 months after debuting her size-four figure on TV, the reality star is proud to say she's managed to maintain her 300-pound weight loss.
With many Americans starting the New Year with goals to lose weight and get healthy, Mama June decided to share her secrets.
We're warning you: Some may not be exactly doctor approved.
Mama June tells People that one of her secrets is that she skips breakfast because she sleeps in until 1 p.m. "That sounds bad," she told the publication. "But I'm more of a snacker."
YouTube
Speaking of food, the mother-of-four typically eats grapes and cheese as a snack while dinner consists of baked chicken and quinoa or baked pork chops, corn and beans. And when that sweet tooth comes in, Mama June has a solution.
"If I'm craving something sweet, Little Debbie jelly cakes are my favorite cheat snack," she confessed to the magazine. "It's all about portion control for me. It's not easy to eat like you're ‘supposed to' and hit the gym all the time, but I'm just trying to maintain it the best I can."
One special supporter who always has Mama June's back is her new boyfriend who will not be revealed until his reality TV debut on season 2 of Mama June: From Not to Hot.
"He's my rock and my best friend. We're together 24 hours a day," she told People. "He restored our faith when we thought there were no good men left out there."
Mama June added, "For the first time in a long, long, long time, I'm happy."
Mama June: From Not to Hot premieres January 12 at 9 p.m. on WE tv.