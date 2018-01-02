Khloe Kardashian Is "Officially Six Months" Pregnant! See Her New Baby Bump Photos
by
Jess Cohen
|
Tue., Jan. 2, 2018 1:51 PM
Khloe Kardashian is officially six months pregnant!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media on Tuesday to share the pregnancy update with her fans. "Officially 6 months," Khloe captioned a gorgeous new pic of herself in a dress, holding her growing baby bump.
In a second new photo, Khloe and boyfriend Tristan Thompson share a kiss while placing their hands on Khloe's baby bump. "Mom and Dad," Khloe wrote alongside the cute pic.
These new pictures come two weeks after Khloe first confirmed to the world that she and Tristan are expecting their first child together.
"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient," Khloe wrote on Instagram. "I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages!"
Last week, Khloe revealed on social media that she was almost six months pregnant. And now she's officially hit the six-month mark!
In response to one of her new baby bump pics, one Instagram user commented, "Post a real pic w no makeup and normal angles." In reply, Khloe clapped back, "I don't take those lol."
Twitter
These new photos also come just days after Tristan gushed over his pregnant girlfriend. "For six months, you a fine six months, baby. I'll tell you that," Tristan told Khloe.
On Monday, Khloe posted a photo of the couple sharing a New Year's kiss. "Day 1 of 2018," Khloe captioned the sweet post.
2018 is going to be a very exciting year for Khloe and Tristan!
