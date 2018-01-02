Khloe Kardashian is officially six months pregnant!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media on Tuesday to share the pregnancy update with her fans. "Officially 6 months," Khloe captioned a gorgeous new pic of herself in a dress, holding her growing baby bump.

In a second new photo, Khloe and boyfriend Tristan Thompson share a kiss while placing their hands on Khloe's baby bump. "Mom and Dad," Khloe wrote alongside the cute pic.

These new pictures come two weeks after Khloe first confirmed to the world that she and Tristan are expecting their first child together.