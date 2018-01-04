2018 Golden Globes Showdown: Vote for Which Celebs You're Most Excited to See on Sunday's Red Carpet!

by Brett Malec | Thu., Jan. 4, 2018 7:00 AM

Which celebs are you most excited to see at Sunday's 2018 Golden Globes?

In just three days Hollywood's biggest stars from TV and film will be walking the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. From A-list TV casts like Big Little Lies and Stranger Things to big-time presenters like Halle Berry and Chris Hemsworth, you can bet on seeing dozens and dozens of famous faces at this year's Globes award show.

Scroll down to check out which stars you can expect and vote in our showdown polls to tell us who you're most excited to see. For the results, tune in to E!'s coverage of the 2018 Golden Globes this Sunday starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT!

Photos

2018 Golden Globes: Meet the Presenters

Golden Globes Polls, Power couple, Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Jen Aniston, Justin Theroux, Dave Franco,Alison Brie, Nicole K

Zumapress.com, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

2018 Golden Globes: Favorite Couple
Which celebrity power couple are you most excited to see on Sunday?
31.0
34.1
16.3
18.6
Game of Thrones

HBO

Stranger Things

Netflix

This Is Us

NBC

Angela Bassett, Master of None

Netflix

2018 Golden Globes: Favorite TV Cast
Which awesome TV cast are you most excited to see reunite at the 2018 Golden Globes?
33.0
29.2
33.0
4.7
Golden Globes Polls, Fave superhero

Jamie McCarthy/Matt Winkelmeyer/Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

2018 Golden Globes: Favorite Superhero
Which movie superhero are you most excited to see on the Globes red carpet?
47.2
32.4
17.6
2.8

Watch E!'s Countdown special Sunday, Jan. 7, starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT followed by the two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Golden Globes special at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT! The 2018 Golden Globes air on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. After, recap the night during E!'s After Party starting at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. For complete Golden Globes coverage, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

TAGS/ 2018 Golden Globes , Awards , Golden Globes , Top Stories
