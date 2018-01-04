2018 Writers Guild Awards Nominations: Complete List of Film, Television, New Media and Radio/Audio Nominees
Which celebs are you most excited to see at Sunday's 2018 Golden Globes?
In just three days Hollywood's biggest stars from TV and film will be walking the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. From A-list TV casts like Big Little Lies and Stranger Things to big-time presenters like Halle Berry and Chris Hemsworth, you can bet on seeing dozens and dozens of famous faces at this year's Globes award show.
Scroll down to check out which stars you can expect and vote in our showdown polls to tell us who you're most excited to see. For the results, tune in to E!'s coverage of the 2018 Golden Globes this Sunday starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT!
Zumapress.com, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
HBO
Netflix
NBC
Netflix
Jamie McCarthy/Matt Winkelmeyer/Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Watch E!'s Countdown special Sunday, Jan. 7, starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT followed by the two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Golden Globes special at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT! The 2018 Golden Globes air on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. After, recap the night during E!'s After Party starting at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. For complete Golden Globes coverage, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.