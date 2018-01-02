"This is one of those decisions that you struggle with, in terms of what to share and how much to share," Kotb said in a Today's Anchor Chat in October 2007. "So I really spoke for two reasons. Number one, it's breast cancer awareness month and I thought it would be a good time to talk about this. And number two, I recently met a guy on a plane, and he said words that I'll never forget. He told me: 'Don't hog your journey.' And when he said that, my eyes just opened wide. He told me that I could keep everything for myself, or I could use it to help people. So right then and there I told myself that when it's time, I'm going to do it. And I did."

Naturally, her experience altered her approach to life in the way that only staring down the worst possible outcome and making it through to the other side can do.

"My take-away, what I got from this whole ordeal, was the headline that 'You can't scare me.' That's what I took away," Kotb said. "It's such an exciting, liberating headline. If you survive it, that's what you get. And it also reminds you that your life has limits. It's to be valued and not wasted. I decided I'm not wasting one more minute. Suddenly your life gets clearer, and it weeds everything out. It just gives you clarity."

Happily she celebrated five years of being cancer-free in 2012 and marked 10 years in 2017.

"I decided to do [return to television] for one year," Gifford recalled while feting her partner in crime at the American Cancer Society's Mother of the Year luncheon in October. "But something happens when you're around Hoda Kotb, you not only get infected, then you fall in love. I fell absolutely, madly in love with this life force called Hoda, who just made me a better person."