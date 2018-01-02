Could Black Mirror's "USS Callister" Get a Spinoff?

Space is no longer the final frontier for television, with Star Trek: Discovery and The Orville both having successful first seasons during the 2017-2018 TV season—and they might be joined by another space-set show if those involved with Black Mirror have their way.

The fourth season of Netflix's Black Mirror kicked off with "USS Callister," an episode starring Jesse Plemons, Crisitin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Michaela Coel, Billy Mangussen, Milanka Brooks, Osy Ikhile and Paul G. Raymond, written by series creator Charlie Brooker and William Bridges. Half set in a fantasy world where Plemons' character commands digital copies of his coworkers on a space ship and the other half taking place in the real world, a technology company, the episode was a critical success for the new season. It ends with Milioti's characters (digital and real) successful in saving the day. Her digital character lives on to command the space ship as it explores the newly formed digital world.