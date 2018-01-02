The rumors about Paris Hilton are true!

Chris Zylka proposed to the hotel heiress over the weekend, during a ski trip in Aspen, Co. Before announcing the news to the world, rumors of an engagement swirled on social media. Though she didn't address the reports, a source told E! News, "Paris was telling everybody they are engaged. She looked really happy!" Hilton's rep later confirmed the engagement to E! News Tuesday—the same day she spoke to People about how it all went down. "I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend. I have never felt so happy, safe and loved," Hilton raved. "He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairy tales really do exist!"

"Paris is the most beautiful and incredible woman both inside and out. I feel like the luckiest man in the world to be marrying my dream girl," Zylka, perhaps best known for starring in the HBO hit The Leftovers, told the magazine. "I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together."

The 36-year-old former reality star described her ring as "gorgeous" and "sparkling."

"I was shaking as I put it on," she admitted. "It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!" Regarding Zylka's proposal, she added, "I was so excited and surprised! I immediately said yes!"