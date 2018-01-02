Khloe revealed she's six months pregnant on Christmas Day.

"I'll be six months next week," she tweeted while answering a few fan questions.

While rumors of Khloe's pregnancy started spreading in September, the reality star didn't confirm the news until December.

"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!" she announced via Instagram alongside a photo of her baby bump. "I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages!"