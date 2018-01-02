Natasha Bedingfield Gives Birth to Her First Child

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jan. 2, 2018 4:48 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kate Hudson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Hoda Kotb, Matt Lauer, Today

Matt Lauer Reacts to Hoda Kotb Replacing Him on Today

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Chrissy Teigen Fights Back Against Pizzagate Conspiracy Theorists

Natasha Bedingfield is a mom! 

The 36-year-old "Unwritten" singer announced the news by sharing a picture of her lying in a hospital bed and holding a Starbucks cup with the word "Mum" on it.

"Omg! Guess what just happened at the very end of this year!" she wrote on Instagram. "The happiest new Year ever!" 

Before the baby's arrival, Bedingfield described her pregnancy as her "favorite memory" of 2017.

"And of course my favorite memory of the year is being blessed with the promise of a baby boy," she tweeted. "I can't wait to meet you very soon."

Photos

Covert Celebrity Baby Reveals

Bedingfield announced she was expecting her first child with husband Matthew Robinson back in October.

"Matt and I are thrilled to share with you all that we are bringing a new little life into the world!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby bump. "We can't wait to embark on this amazing journey together."

The singer then revealed the sex of the child in November with the release of her song "Hey Boy." She even teased there would be a "fun gender reveal" in a new music video days before.

The singer continued to document her pregnancy on social media. In November, she posted a video of her and her friends painting baby clothes for her son to wear as he grows.

Bedingfield and Robinson tied the knot in 2009 after announcing their engagement in 2008.

Congratulations to the family of three!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Natasha Bedingfield
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.