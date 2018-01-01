Tim McGraw and His Abs Are Off to a "Great Start" in 2018

Tim McGraw is starting off the New Year in paradise.

In new Instagram posts, the country music superstar continued his tropical vacation down by the water. And when fishing near the sea, the man behind huge hits like "Humble and Kind" and "Highway Don't Care" couldn't help but show how great of shape he's in.

"Great start to 2018!" he wrote on Instagram while posing shirtless and displaying his abs. "Hogfish at 33 ft!"

He continued, "Happy new year to everyone! Our family is so grateful for the love we have for each other and for the blessings and opportunities that we have been afforded. We wish the best to you all in 2018 and hope we can bring more hope and kindness to the world in the new year."

While the past few vacation days have been memorable—cliff jumps, breathtaking sunsets and more fishing—the past year has been a special one for both Faith and Tim.