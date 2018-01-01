New year, new relationship status!

As Alexa Ray Joel kicked off 2018, the singer had a big announcement for her fans and followers on social media. As it turns out, she's totally engaged!

"He said to me: 'Before I met you, my world was in black and white. You colored it in between the lines.' It was the most beautiful thing anybody's ever said to me. How could I possibly say no to that?!?!" Alexa shared on Instagram. "So I was completely taken off-guard, dumbstruck, and shell-shocked- and FOR ONCE in my life, I had absolutely no words, and I couldn't speak... I just kept staring at this ridiculously exquisite ring- and he was just hysterically laughing at me!!!"

So who's the lucky guy? It's restaurateur Ryan Gleason who couldn't help but share a close-up shot of the special ring.

"Luckiest guy in the world!!!!" he wrote online.