Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Reunite in Mexico for New Year's Eve

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez started off a New Year by each other's sides.
Multiple sources confirm to E! News that the pop music superstars were able to meet up in Cabo San Lucas Sunday night to celebrate New Year's Eve together.
"Justin flew in to Cabo on a private jet from Cancun where he spent a few days with his family," an insider shared with E! News. "He arrived on Saturday evening and checked into an oceanfront villa 10 minutes away from Selena's villa where she was staying."
We're told Selena's friends had a dinner party with a mariachi band Sunday night. And as it turns out, the "Baby" singer was able to stop by.
"He and Selena spent time together again. They were very low-key and dressed casually," our source shared. "They rang in the New Year together and enjoyed watching fireworks over the ocean."
Another source added, "Justin had a great New Year's Eve with Selena. He is looking forward to 2018 with her. It was a special evening shared with a few close friends in a beautiful place."
Before Justin arrived in the area, Selena already showed signs of having plenty of fun. E! News previously learned that the "Come and Get It" singer flew into the tropical destination Wednesday afternoon with a group of close girlfriends.
"She seemed very excited when she landed and was giggling with her friends and taking photos," a source shared with E! News. "They are all planning to do some fun dinners and spend New Year's Eve together."
And while Selena is expected to leave Cabo today, the singer is already using her platform to make a difference in 2018.
In her first Instagram for the New Year, Selena voiced her support for the Time's Up Movement. More than 300 women including Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes and Meryl Streep are taking a stand against sexual harassment and assault in the entertainment industry by launching the moment that aims to promote equality and safety in the workplace.
"It's time to shift the balance in the workplace, from representing the few to representing us all," Selena wrote to her followers.