It's the end of an unforgettable chapter for Britney Spears.
After four years of gigs at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, the pop superstar said goodbye to Las Vegas with her final residency performance.
During the sold-out show, Britney performed her biggest hits while dancing across the stage for energetic fans. She also experienced plenty of costume changes during her set.
The "Toxic" singer also had the full support of boyfriend Sam Asghari who couldn't help but express how proud he was of the artist.
"4 years of legacy, 4 years of greatness, a change in entertainment for the better!" he wrote on Instagram. "Extremely proud of my baby for kicking ass again tonight, but this time to end #pieceofme In Vegas after 4 years of residency. What a night. Happy New Year. #GOAT#britneyspears"
Sister Jamie Lynn Spears would also post footage from the show with the message, "Beyond Proud of my sister #Icon."
For those unable to make the show, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest was able to broadcast her performance of "Work Bitch" and "Toxic" during their telecast.
When kicking off a New Year on Instagram, Britney enjoyed some "2018 shenanigans" with her boyfriend. With the help of filters, the pair wished fans a happy holiday and even shared a sweet kiss.
"You look beautiful," Sam said to his leading lady. Britney replied, "Thank you…I love you."
And while speculation continues as to what Britney will do next, it's far too soon to share any specific plans.
"Anything is possible. We have made zero decisions. We expect a lot of interest from all parties. Britney basically sells out every show, and she loves Las Vegas, she loves performing in Vegas, and Vegas is a possibility going forward," her manager Larry Rudolph recently told The Las Vegas Review-Journal. "She might tour, she might work on a new album. It's too early to talk specifics about anything."