It's the end of an unforgettable chapter for Britney Spears.

After four years of gigs at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, the pop superstar said goodbye to Las Vegas with her final residency performance.

During the sold-out show, Britney performed her biggest hits while dancing across the stage for energetic fans. She also experienced plenty of costume changes during her set.

The "Toxic" singer also had the full support of boyfriend Sam Asghari who couldn't help but express how proud he was of the artist.

"4 years of legacy, 4 years of greatness, a change in entertainment for the better!" he wrote on Instagram. "Extremely proud of my baby for kicking ass again tonight, but this time to end #pieceofme In Vegas after 4 years of residency. What a night. Happy New Year. #GOAT#britneyspears"