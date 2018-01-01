2017 was filled with several memorable moments for the royal family, and Kensington Palace helped royal admirers remember them all with a touching highlight video.

One of the most memorable moments this year was Prince Harry's engagement to Meghan Markle. The prince and former Suits star are scheduled to tie the knot May 19, 2018 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

But even the youngest royals experienced some big milestones. Prince George, for instance, attended his first day of school back in September and Princess Charlotte received her first posey while attending the royals' summer tour in Poland and Germany. The young prince and princess also took part in Pippa Middleton's wedding in May. George served as a page boy while Charlotte was a bridesmaid.