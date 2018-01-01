Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban weren't afraid to clap back at Andy Cohen during CNN's New Year's Eve live broadcast.
While interviewing the couple with his co-host Anderson Cooper, Cohen host asked them about Kidman's famous clapping at the 2017 Oscars and whether they expected it to become a popular meme.
"I mean, it's called a logical clap when you don't want to slam your hands together with rings," Urban replied, "but what do you want to do?"
The Oscar-winning actress then added, "I wish that there was more important things to be concerned about or that people were focused on more important things than that sort of clapping. That's what I would say."
Unfortunately, things became more awkward when Urban—who was calling in from Nashville with Kidman—lost his earpiece and couldn't hear the interviewers.
While the interview ended on an amicable note with everyone wishing each other a happy New Year, Cohen realized the Big Little Lies star just gave him a little jab.
"That was amazing. That was so cool that Nicole Kidman joined in," Cohen said. "I think she just shaded me a little bit."
"Well yeah, she did. Yes," Cooper agreed.
"I guess she's not coming on my show," the Watch What Happens Live host concluded.
Cooper seemed to understand Kidman's viewpoint. In a tweet, he described her comments as "some well deserved shade."
The CNN anchor then mentioned that Cohen has lots of celebrity guests on his Bravo talk-show.
"Not Nicole Kidman," Cohen responded.
Still, it looks like everyone enjoyed the night. The country singer performed at Jack Daniels' Music City Midnight New Year's Eve in Nashville celebration.
