America Ferrera Is Pregnant With Her First Child

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Dec. 31, 2017 5:33 PM

And baby makes tres...

America Ferrara took to her Instagram on New Year's Eve to make a very special announcement—that she's pregnant with her first child.

While donning colorful 2018 glasses, the former Ugly Betty actress and her husband Ryan Piers Williams posted a sweet kissy-faced pic on her Instagram with the caption, "We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos #HappyNewYear."

America tied the knot with her longtime beau back in June 2011.

The duo, who first met as students at the University of Southern California, became husband and wife in an intimate Monday ceremony. Close friends and family were in attendance.

