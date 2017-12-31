Looks like they made it...
On the 20th anniversary of their New Year's Eve wedding, Will Smith wrote a touching Instagram tribute to his wife of two decades, Jada Pinkett Smith, with whom he shares two children Willow Smith and Jaden Smith.
Along with a photo of the couple in their matching winter white wedding ensembles, the Bright star wrote, "The 20 Years Ago Today we held hands and walked naively down that aisle. Here's what I've learned since."
The wordsmith continued, "Love is Like Gardening... I have learned to focus on HELPING you to BLOSSOM into what YOU want to be (into what you were born to be)... Rather than Demanding that you become what my Fragile Ego needs you to be."
The loving husband mused, "I've learned to take pleasure in Nourishing YOUR dreams... Rather than wrestling with you to Fulfill my Selfish Needs & Satiate My Insecurities."
The A-list actor also included a poem to his bride: "I have learned that / Love is Listening. / Love is Giving. / Love is Freedom."
Smith concluded the sweet post with this, "Happy Anniversary, My Queen! I am forever Devoted to Nurturing your Deepest Truth."
Earlier in the month, Smith talked to E! News' Sibley Scoles about his enduring relationship with the actress at the premiere of his new Netflix movie.
He said, "Two decades. When you're married with somebody that long and we were talking about it, we was like, "You know, it's 20 years, what are we gonna do?' She was like, 'We're gonna high-five and keep it moving!'"
As for what happened 20 years ago today at their luxurious and secretive wedding (which happened only a month after the former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star proposed), Pinkett Smith told People back in the day that, "One day we got engaged, and the next day we found out we were pregnant."
So clearly the two fast-tracked wedding preparations for their big to-do in Baltimore, which featured Jada in a long-sleeved, high-necked, champagne-colored, velvet Badgley Mischka gown and her groom in a matching Badgley Mischka suit.
The lavish wedding was topped off with a midnight kiss, which Jada shared a photo of back in 2012.
Take a look at some of other photos from the longtime couple's lasting love...
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
The two arrive at the Environmental Media Association's annual award show.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association
The couple appear with their kids Jaden Smith and Willow Smith and the actor's son Trey Smith at the 2016l EMA Awards.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards
The two attend the annual ceremony.
Alberto Rodriguez/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The two walk the red carpet at the annual ceremony.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
Will plants one on Jada and presents her the Star Power Award at BET's Black Girls Rock! special in March 2015.
Facebook/Will Smith
Will digs this epic pic out of the archives for Jada's 44th birthday.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The couple pucker up at the Focus premiere in February 2015.
TRGT/AKM-GSI
They have a ball in Spain watching Roger Federer play in the finals of the 2012 Mutua Madrid Open.
This is also how Will wishes Jada a happy birthday. Why, isn't this what your family does, too?
AKM-GSI
Even travel is more fun in pairs.
Essence
This steamy shot could have been taken any day, but presumably Essence specially arranged a photo shoot anyway.
Terry O'Neill/Getty Images
Just having an audience with Nelson Mandela when the South African leader turned 90, no big deal.
The couple happily faded into the background when Willow was born.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
Sometimes, at the Tony Awards, you get to hang out with Beyoncé and Jay Z. Or is the other way around, Bey and Jay getting to hang out with Will and Jada?
Mark Von Holden/Getty Images
Husband and wife pose prom-style at a 2010 event in New York.
AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian
Jada has never found a bad time to pull her man in for a kiss.
Jada finally noticed that Will had randomly stuck a Popsicle stick under her bra strap.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Owning the red carpet at the 2014 Oscars.
DaGreenTeam/Splash News
Could these two be in better shape? They admire each others' everything on vacation in Hawaii.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Will appreciates the landscape at the Hollywood premiere of Focus in February 2015.
Another epic throwback pic shared by Jada for Will's 46th birthday.
Matt Baron/REX Shutterstock
Apparently Will has a red carpet routine and he's sticking to it!
