Catelynn Lowell Baltierra received a very special belated Christmas gift when she returned home after six weeks of treatment: a handwritten message from her first child, Carly.
The 25-year-old Teen Mom OG star had sought professional help at a facility outside of her home state of Michigan after revealing that she had had suicidal thoughts. Catelynn, who has battled depression before, flew back on Saturday and reunited with her husband Tyler Baltierra, 25, and their daughter Novalee, 2.
On Sunday, Catelynn shared a photo of a tag from a Christmas gift, which contained the handwritten message: "To Catelynn, from Carly, love you Merry Christmas."
The reality star and her now-husband welcomed Carly in 2009 when they were 16 and placed her for adoption. Their story was documented on the show 16 and Pregnant. Catelynn and Tyler have occasionally seen Carly, now 8 years old, and her adoptive parents since then.
"Most precious thing ever!!" Catelynn wrote, alongside a crying emoji and two red heart emojis.
Catelynn did not reveal what the actual package contained.
In August, the two brought Novalee to visit her older sister in what Tyler said marked the couple's first reunion with their first child in two years.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
She later posted a photo of a Christmas gift Tyler got her: a box of Rihanna's Fenty beauty products.
"My husband ROCKS!!!" she wrote. "Got me a whole box of Fenty beauty I'm so excited!! @badgalriri @fentybeauty."