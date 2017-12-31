Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are celebrating their 20-year wedding anniversary on Sunday, New Year's Eve 2017.

The two, who share two children, remain one of the most celebrated star couples. They've walked red carpets together, they've expressed their love for each other publicly and they've got lots of in common—including being unfiltered AF! In a sweet way.

Check out the video above to watch some of the Smiths' best and most unfiltered moments in interviews with E! News, as well as photos of their sweetest moments over the years below.