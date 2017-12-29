Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle will be "extremely hurt" over Prince Harry's recent comments about family, according to Meghan's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr.

During an interview on BBC Radio 4's Today program earlier this week, Prince Harry spoke about the holidays and how the royal family "loved" having Meghan join them for Christmas this year.

"I think we've got one of the biggest families that I know of and every family is complex as well," Harry said. "She's done an absolutely amazing job, she's getting in there and it's the family that I suppose she never had."

In response, Meghan's family is now speaking out about Harry's comments.