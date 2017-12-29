Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey Agree on Joint Custody of Son Josey

Naya Rivera and husband and fellow actor Ryan Dorsey recently reached a temporary joint custody agreement over their 2-year-old son, Josey, soon after she refiled for divorce.

The former Glee actress had earlier this month filed new papers to legally separate from her ex. A week and a half prior, she was arrested and charged for misdemeanor domestic battery for allegedly assaulting him while walking with their boy. In her filing, Rivera requested joint legal and physical custody of the child.

Rivera's rep told E! News on Friday that the actors have agreed on joint custody of Josey, adding, "The family is working together peacefully and all matters have been amicably resolved."

E! News has confirmed that this week, Rivera and Dorsey reached a temporary custody agreement over Josey. According to The Blast, they agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of Josey and the actor has also agreed to consult with his ex "on all major decisions related to the child's health, education, and welfare." The custody agreement is temporary because Rivera and Dorsey are still working out a long-term schedule.