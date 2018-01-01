Nattie Neidhart is coming for Trinity (Naomi) Fatu's title!
In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, Nattie gears up for her championship match against Trinity at SummerSlam.
"SummerSlam is in a week and I am being featured in a match, one of the biggest matches of my career against Trinity. To be in a championship match at SummerSlam, it's a dream come true," Nattie gushed.
And it's been a long time coming for Nattie, seven years to be exact.
"It's been seven years since I've had a championship. I've paid my dues, I've put in the work. Now, this is finally my time," a self-assured Nattie said.
While Nattie faced off against Becky Lynch, Trinity sat ringside checking out the competition, but the reigning champ seemed unbothered. When announcers flirted with the idea of Trinity losing her title to Nattie, Trin simply said, "Ain't going to happen."
