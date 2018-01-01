Nattie Neidhart is coming for Trinity (Naomi) Fatu's title!

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, Nattie gears up for her championship match against Trinity at SummerSlam.

"SummerSlam is in a week and I am being featured in a match, one of the biggest matches of my career against Trinity. To be in a championship match at SummerSlam, it's a dream come true," Nattie gushed.

And it's been a long time coming for Nattie, seven years to be exact.