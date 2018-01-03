Attention Amazing Race contestants: You better keep your eyes on Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson.

After developing a huge fan base—and romantic relationship—on the most recent season of Big Brother, the famous duo is ready to travel the world on CBS's long-running reality show.

And as it turns out, this team is more determined than ever before to finish strong together.

"I hadn't seen Cody in a month and a half! Getting to work on another project with him was really exciting for me because it meant some quality time. And who wouldn't love to spend time with their significant other with a free trip around the world?" Jessica shared with E! News exclusively ahead of tonight's premiere. "My only other goal during the race was to stay in it as long as possible so we could see as much of the world as we could."

Cody simply added, "I had no other goal besides winning."