Khloe Kardashian Shares Her Favorite Skin-Care Products Right Now

Look at her glow.
Khloe Kardashian's radiant appearance isn't all baby induced—the mama-to-be has every skin product at her coffin-shaped fingertips.
We already know Kim Kardashian has a penchant for ultra-luxe products like $450 Guerlain moisturizer or gold collagen face masks, while Kourtney Kardashian is drawn to more natural and organic finds. But what could the youngest Kardashian sister use to get through both a very dry winter and unpredictable pregnancy skin? Tristan Thompson's baby mama shared a Snap of what we can assume are her eight favorite products right now.
There are a few celebrity classics: a La Mer mask, Charlotte Tilbury moisturizer…basically the stuff used to prep stars before every award show. But her collection also includes a few surprises, like an acne foam cleanser and moisturizing serum you can actually afford!
To see what she's currently hearting, keep scrolling.
It's the all-in-one primer, moisturizer and makeup remover you'll find in most professional makeup kits. Don't be fooled by the affordable price tag, this stuff works wonders.
And we thought Kim's Guerlain cream was a lot. This anti-aging serum, which features the brand's patented Crystal Miracle Broth, oozes luxury at a steep price tag. But when your serum is cooked up in a beaker with crystals, it'll probably cost a pretty penny, too.
So you can't afford Khloe's $600 serum? No problem! The fitness fiend also loves a budget find that packs a hydrating punch with pure hyaluronic acid, the ingredient that holds 1,000 times more moisture.
Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $10.90
You can never have too many serums. Khloe probably uses this one to promote collagen production and help with acne scarring.
Active Serum, $135
You would never know Khloe Kardashian battles with acne based on her photos, but of course she does—she's only human. What's surprising is that the future mommy banks on an acne foaming cleanser you can find at your local Target. If it works, it works—and we're loving that we can actually afford this one.
Acne Foaming Wash, $9.49
A staple in many celebs' personal collections, this patented moisturizer is called magic cream for a reason.
When the weather is dry and your skin is on the fritz, you need a mask that can hydrate, plump and bring you back to life. Khloe pays a pretty penny for this creamy formula, but it looks like it's worth it!
Khloe knows the power of micellar water. Instead of washing your face with hard water that can wear on skin, micelles are tiny particles that gently remove dirt, residue and makeup. This French brand isn't commonly found in American drugstores, but you'll often find it in pro makeup kits and backstage at runway shows...it's that good!
Sensibio H2O, $14.90
