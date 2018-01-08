Michael Kovac/Getty Images
From the bling to the bags to the statement shoes, the 2018 Golden Globes accessories deserve a closer look.
Most stars chose to wear black in support of the Time's Up movement, but individual style was not lost. Celebs turned to jewelry and other add-ons to help express their fashion perspectives. For instance, colorful gems brought pops of color in seemingly effortless ways. Zoë Kravitz's emerald-green geometric earrings were the perfect contrast to her simple Saint Laurent column dress. Likewise, Insecure's Issa Rae chose a similar hue, paired with a slew of white diamonds, to make the ultimate eye-catching, statement necklace.
Men, too, banked on accessories for both functional reasons and support of the social initiative. For instance, Zac Efron looked beyond cool in a pair of must-have black shades on the red carpet, while Common wore a dragonfly pin, a symbol of change, on his right lapel.
To see more amazing accessories from the Golden Globes, click on.
