How to Apply a 3-Minute Hair Mask for Red Carpet Shine

One look at celebs on last night's red carpet, and all you're thinking is, How do I get my hair to look like that?

Good news and bad news: Shiny, silky hair doesn't just happen, but it's actually more achievable than you think. "In order to create a beautiful, healthy red carpet look, it all starts in the shower with wet hair," divulges celeb hairstylist Riawna Capri.

Yes, a good shampoo and conditioner is a must, but what's really going to liven up brittle winter locks is the incorporation of this game-changing hair mask: L'Oréal Elvive Total Repair 5 Damage Erasing Balm.