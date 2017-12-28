Coleman-Rayner
New couple alert?
Laura Dern and Baron Davis were photographed kissing outside of the Beverly Hills Hotel on Dec. 20. The 50-year-old Big Little Lies actress and the 38-year-old basketball player were spotted packing on the PDA outside the hotel after a lunch date earlier this month.
The pics show the duo holding each other close as they shared a passionate kiss. The actress can be seen wearing a long coat and sunglasses in the photos while Davis, who held Dern's purse as they embraced, dons a red sweater with "have a nice day" written on it.
During their lunch together, the duo was "talking, laughing and having a great time," according to Us Weekly. The site also adds that during their PDA session, the duo looked "very much like a new couple in love."
These photos have surfaced six months after Davis' wife, Isabella Brewster (sister of actress Jordana Brewster), filed for divorce. The duo tied the knot in Jan. 2014 and have two children together.
Dern was previously married to musician Ben Harper. Dern gave birth to their son Ellery in 2001 and their daughter Jaya three years later in 2004. The couple's divorce was finalized in 2013.