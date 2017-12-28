Ooh la la! Katharine McPhee and David Foster's romance is heating up in the City of Light.

The inseparable couple was photographed enjoying a romantic stroll in Paris the day after Christmas, and it's clear from the PDA that Katharine and David were overjoyed to reunite after spending the holiday apart.

An eyewitness tells E! News the 68-year-old record producer arrived in Europe from Los Angeles on the morning of December 26 and stayed with his Smash actress girlfriend, 33, at the Four Seasons George V. Katharine, who the source says spent Christmas in Paris with family and friends, was "very excited" when David arrived.

"They couldn't keep their hands off each other," our eyewitness describes, "and immediately took a romantic walk through the rainy streets of Paris."