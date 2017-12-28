Ariel Winter's Pink Crossbody Bag Makes Everything Look More Fun

VM / BACKGRID

A quality white tee, comfortable jeans, a little black dress...when it comes to wardrobe essentials, the basic the better. 

That is, of course, what we thought until we saw Ariel Winter looking NYE-ready this week. The Modern Family actress was dolled up in a velvet black mini, sky-high stilettos and a beat face. What really popped out from this ultra-glam look was her gold-chain, hot-pink mini crossbody. It gave the ensemble a pop of color without overwhelming the look. While metallic clutches will be all the rage to ring in the New Year, consider a bold carry-all to spice things up. 

You don't need fancy plans to wear this look either. It's surprisingly quite versatile. Throw a statement crossbody over a tee-and-jeans combo, complement a floral frock with one or do as Ariel and bring a touch of youth and whimsy to a glam look. 

Keep scrolling for similar bags at every price point!

ESC: Dare To Wear, Ariel Winter

ESC: Dare To Wear, Ariel Winter, Low

Forever 21

Metallic Crossbody Bag, Was $12.99, Now $6.45

ESC: Dare To Wear, Ariel Winter, Low

Henri Bendel

West 57th Studded XL Smartphone Case Crossbody, Was $118, Now $70.80

ESC: Dare To Wear, Ariel Winter, Low

Ted Baker London

Heatha Faux Leather Crossbody Bag, $149

ESC: Dare To Wear, Ariel Winter

ESC: Dare To Wear, Ariel Winter, Mid

3.1 Phillip Lim

Leigh Crossbody with Chain, Was $595; Now $328.99

ESC: Dare To Wear, Ariel Winter, Mid

Furla

Candy Appliquéd Crossbody Bag, $261

ESC: Dare To Wear, Ariel Winter, Mid

Michael Michael Kores

Mercer Leather Crossbody, $228

ESC: Dare To Wear, Ariel Winter

ESC: Dare To Wear, Ariel Winter, High

Dolce&Gabbana

Snake Embossed Leather Mini Crossbody Bag, Was $1,696; Now $849.97

ESC: Dare To Wear, Ariel Winter, High

Givenchy

Mini Bow-Cut Cross Body Bag, $1,750

ESC: Dare To Wear, Ariel Winter, High

Bvlgari

BVLGARI x Nicholas Kirkwood Serpenti Forever Studded Leather Chain Crossbody Bag, $2,800

