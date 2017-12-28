Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez Reunite at Taco Wednesday Party

Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez reunited at the singer and actress' Taco Wednesday bash on Wednesday night.

The two, who have been friendly for years, were joined by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's mom Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian. Kim posted a slew of photos and videos from the bash on her Snapchat.

"Taco Wednesday at J.Lo and Alex's house," the reality star said, referring to the singer's boyfriend, former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez.

J.Lo, who possesses several properties, owns a $28 million mansion in Bel-Air and used to own a home in Hidden Hills, where Kris and Kim reside.

Kim sported a black crop top and matching bottoms, paired with a pink fur coat. J.Lo wore a sparkling purple jumpsuit with black pinstripes.

"Who else would host a Taco Wednesday in this outfit? This gorgeous girl," Kim said, as J.Lo shrugged and laughed.