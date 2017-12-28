Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez Reunite at Taco Wednesday Party

Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez reunited at the singer and actress' Taco Wednesday bash on Wednesday night.

The two, who have been friendly for years, were joined by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's mom Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian. Kim posted a slew of photos and videos from the bash on her Snapchat.

"Taco Wednesday at J.Lo and Alex's house," the reality star said, referring to the singer's boyfriend, former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez.

J.Lo, who possesses several properties, owns a $28 million mansion in Bel-Air and used to own a home in Hidden Hills, where Kris and Kim reside.

Kim sported a black crop top and matching bottoms, paired with a pink fur coat. J.Lo wore a sparkling purple jumpsuit with black pinstripes.

"Who else would host a Taco Wednesday in this outfit? This gorgeous girl," Kim said, as J.Lo shrugged and laughed.

Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Taco Wednesday Party

Snapchat / Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez

The two appear in a selfie

Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Taco Wednesday Party

Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez

"When Kimmy comes we always have to take a selfie...," J.Lo wrote on her Instagram page.

Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Taco Wednesday Party

Snapchat / Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez

The two strike another pose.

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Carole Bayer Sager, Jennifer Lopez, Taco Wednesday Party

Snapchat / Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Carole Bayer Sager, Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo realizes Kim is filming a video, not taking a photo.

Kim Kardashian, Carole Bayer Sager, Jennifer Lopez, Taco Wednesday Party

Snapchat / Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, Carole Bayer Sager

The reality star poses with the singer and lyricist.

Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Taco Wednesday Party

Snapchat / Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

The reality star takes a "rare selfie."

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Taco Wednesday Party

Snapchat / Kim Kardashian

Smile!

The Kardashians pose for a group selfie with J.Lo's mom Guadalupe Rodriguez.

"When Kimmy comes we always have to take a selfie..." the singer wrote on her own Instagram page.

Other guests tincluded lyricist and singer Carole Bayer Sager, a Kardashian family friend who had attended their recent Christmas party, and J.Lo's mom Guadalupe Rodriguez and bestie Leah Remini, who photobombed a group selfie Kim took in video mode.

"Is it a video? Why am I always doing that in a video?" J.Lo asked, laughing.

Kim and J.Lo have occasionally hung out together at both private and celebrity events.

Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

In 2016, the reality star joined the singer at her 47th birthday celebration in Las Vegas, held after one of her Jennifer Lopez: All I have residency shows.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians when the show returns on Sunday, January 7, at 9/8c only on E!

