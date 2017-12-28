Oh Tia, we may love you already.

In this exclusive sneak peek of Monday's premiere of The Bachelor, one of the women gets out of the limo with a little present for new Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. to represent her hometown of Weiner, Arkansas. But first, of course, she has to make sure he doesn't already have one.

"Please tell me you don't already have a little wiener," she says as she hands him a small hot dog, stunning him into momentary silence.

"I do not have this," he says, holding up the small wiener. "So you did good."