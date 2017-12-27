4 Celebrity Hair Coloring Trends to Try This Winter

There's no denying it: 2017 was the year of big hair transformations.
Lily Collins went from brunette to blonde. Beyoncé went a few shades darker to a cream soda-like hue. Kim Kardashian saw the whole spectrum, from brunette to blonde to gray to blue. And Selena Gomez's recent update took more than nine hours to complete. To say it's a commitment to color your hair would be an understatement, so it's best to know exactly what you want.
Luckily, E! News tapped two celebrity colorists on the hair trends they are seeing this winter.
Warm Tones: "Right now, we're in a resting phase," said Cassondra Kaeding, who works with Olivia Munn and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. "The time is now to go back to more natural tones."
Instead of unicorn highlights and pastel hair, blondes are going brunette, redheads are going sunset copper and platinum blondes are going honey, like RHW above. It's out with the ashy look, and in with warmer tones.
Roots, No More: Grown-out roots and the "lived-in color" trend have been going strong for a few seasons now, but according to Justin Anderson, creative director of dpHUE, hair is "transitioning to a more polished look with even, all-over color." It may take regular appointments to the salon, but if Kristin Cavallari can do it, so can you.
Dimension: Blondes may have more fun, but brunettes can get on the action, too. The process from going completely dark to light is a lengthy—not to mention, intense—journey that can damage your hair. That's why Cassondra will oftentimes recommend adding dimension with babylights or highlights to frame the face as strands grow. When in doubt, the pro colorist recommends this $6 hair mask to help with dry, winter tresses, too.
Winter White: Kim may have gone blue, but the frosty look is still icy-chic. There is a large movement toward darker hues when the weather gets colder, but brave souls are following in Kim, Selena and the rest of Hollywood's footsteps and going lighter and brighter blonde. When people are feeling a bit dreary—either by the climate (weather or political) or for personal reasons—they want something more cheery and brighter, Justin surmised.
Makes sense.