Billie Lourd Pays Tribute to Carrie Fisher After Meaningful Trip to Norway: "I Love You Times Infinity"

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Dec. 27, 2017 2:09 PM

Billie Lourd is marking the one-year anniversary of Carrie Fisher's death with a heartfelt tribute.

In a new Instagram post, the actress shared one of her mom's favorite things and revealed a recent trip that won't soon be forgotten.

"My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her," Billie wrote on social media. "We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might 'see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises.' And she did."

She added, "I love you times infinity."

In just 60 minutes, the post reached close to 50,000 likes with many expressing their love and support in the comment section.

Another star who is paying tribute to the late actress is Mark Hamill. In a Twitter post, the Star Wars star shared a collage of photos including a famous painting of Carrie available online. He also included some of his favorite memories with his former co-star.

"No one's ever really gone...," he wrote on Twitter. "#AlwaysWithUs  #CarrieOnForever."

As many movie fans know, director Rian Johnson recently paid tribute to Carrie in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Shortly after the credits, a dedication appears onscreen that reads: "In Loving Memory of Our Princess, Carrie Fisher."

"I want to dedicate tonight to Carrie, who is up there right now flipping me the bird, saying, 'Damn it, Rian, don't you dare make this night a solemn tribute,'" Rian joked at the film's premiere earlier this month. "So let's all have a blast tonight for Carrie."

Carrie's cause of death was revealed to be from sleep apnea and "other undetermined factors." She went into cardiac arrest while on a plane traveling from London to Los Angeles and later passed away.

