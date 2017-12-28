Carrie admired her mother, who rose to fame with movies such as Singin' in the Rain.

"I thought my mother was fabulous," Carrie said on the Today show in 1987. "Imagine having Debbie Reynolds as a mother? Wild idea! What a concept. It was great. She was great. She was fun, she was vivacious, she was beautiful. In those days, she would come home from the studio and she'd have all this, the wigs and the makeup...I just thought she was fabulous."

"I was in the car with her one day, and she started to sing," she said about her mom. "I said, 'I thought you could only do that at the studio.' I literally thought it like, came on. When I was sort of around her, she was 'Mom.' Then I knew she had this thing she did at work. But I just thought she punched it in. The voice came on, the hair went on, the makeup went on. I did understand this was the other life she had, that was work. And then there was 'Mommy.'"

Carrie and Debbie's relationship was documented in the 1990 film Postcards from the Edge, which is based on the Star Wars actress' 1987 semi-autobiographical novel, and the two had their fair share of turmoil. For about 10 years during the late '70s and '80s, after Carrie rose to fame with the first Star Wars trilogy, the two were largely estranged. Carrie also struggled at the time with addiction and bipolar disorder.

"We had a fairly volatile relationship earlier on in my 20s," Carrie told Oprah Winfrey in 2011 in a an interview. "I didn't want to be around her. I did not want to be Debbie Reynolds' daughter."