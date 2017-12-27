Selena Gomez's relationship with mom Mandy Teefey was strained long before Justin Bieberre-entered the pop singer's life.

After it was revealed that Gomez's loved ones were less-than supportive of her and Bieber giving their relationship another shot, multiple sources tell E! News their ongoing familial problems run much deeper than drama over Selena's love life.

"Selena has always said that the one person that means the most to her is her mom, Mandy," our source explains. "But still, they've had a really complicated relationship and have gone through a lot of ups and downs."

There was an "entire year," our insider says, that Selena and her mom didn't speak after the "Wolves" songstress parted ways with Mandy as her manager in 2014. "It caused a huge rift in their relationship. Mandy wouldn't even let Selena talk to her sister for a long time," the source adds.