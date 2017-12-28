UPDATE!

Golden Globes 2018 Presenters List Includes Penelope Cruz, Seth Rogen and Gal Gadot

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Dec. 28, 2017 9:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Paris Hilton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Julianne Hough, Redbook

Julianne Hough Recalls Being Called Fat While Filming a Movie

Black Mirror

Jodie Foster's Black Mirror Episode Is Going to Make You Think About Your Parents

The 2018 Golden Globes red carpet will be hotter than ever, based on the list of presenters alone.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which chooses the winners, this week began to announce names of celebs set to present awards.

The list includes Penélope CruzKelly Clarkson, Seth RogenHalle BerryCarol BurnettDarren Criss, Greta Gerwig, Hugh Grant, Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Hemsworth, Christina Hendricks, Isabelle HuppertShirley MacLaineRicky Martin, Sarah Jessica ParkerAmy Poehler, Edgar RamírezJ.K. SimmonsSharon StoneAaron Taylor-JohnsonAlicia Vikander and Emma Watson.

The group joins Kerry Washington and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, who the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had announced as presenters earlier this week. Check @goldenglobes on Twitter for the latest updates!

Photos

2018 Golden Globes TV Nominations Snubs and Surprises

Penelope Cruz, Golden Globes

Stefanie Keenan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Gal Gadot, Justice League Premiere

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Check out a full list of 2018 Golden Globe Award nominees.

Late Night'sSeth Meyers is hosting the 2018 Golden Globes. The ceremony will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET.

(Originally published on Thursday, December 28 at 12:00 a.m. PT)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Golden Globes , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.