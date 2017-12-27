Ben Affleck and ex Jennifer Garner are continuing to co-parent their three children and spent Christmas together as a family.

The actors, parents of daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 8, and son Samuel, 5, had announced in 2015 they had made the "difficult decision to divorce" following 10 years of marriage. Both Affleck and Garner filed divorce papers this past April. Since their initial split, they have made it a priority to co-parent their kids and have often spent time all together as a family, celebrating multiple holidays and taking trips.

"Ben and Jen spent Christmas together with friends and family," a source told E! News exclusively on Wednesday. "They were in Montana. They spent the weekend together, and the family had a great time."

"Ben is continuing to work hard on himself, and is taking many different steps that will allow him to be the best father possible," the source said, adding that the actor is in "continual aftercare."