Chrissy Teigen Live-Tweets an 8-Hour Flight to Nowhere

UPDATE: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have made it to Tokyo!

"We are HERE!" Chrissy tweeted Wednesday. "We uhhhhh went ahead and cancelled our connecting flight to nagoya and 3 hour car ride for...obvious reasons...but are happy to stay here in Tokyo! We feel like young lovers again. Been a while since the ramen adventures of 2012!"

Chrissy also shared with her Twitter followers, "I need a Nintendo charger in tokyo. This should be...extremely easy."

And in response to the airline's apology tweet, Chrissy wrote, "Honestly everyone on the ground and in the air were very kind and apologetic. But I just need to know why we couldn't have flown to tokyo and settled this one person's mistake (who was going to tokyo all along) there, in tokyo. 230 people on this flight."

Looks like Chrissy Teigen picked the wrong day to fly.

On Tuesday, the model—who is pregnant with her second child, husband John Legend and 224 other passengers took a nonstop, 12-hour All Nippon Airways flight to Tokyo when about four hours in, the plane made a U-turn and returned to Los Angeles. The airline said in a statement that one of the passengers boarded the incorrect flight and that as part of the company's security procedure, the flight was redirected to its origin.

Naturally, Teigen took to Twitter to document the exasperating experience, and her tweets soon went viral.