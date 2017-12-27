The dead are walking among the living on…Roseanne. What, did you think we were talking about The Walking Dead?

When Roseanne returns after 20 years off the air, some things will be rewritten. The series finale of the beloved sitcom revealed Dan Conner (John Goodman) did not cheat on Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr), he died. The majority of the series was fictionalized by Roseanne. Some characters were gay, others were with different husbands—she had changed it all to serve her needs. Well, that's about to change in the revival.

In the latest commercials for Roseanne's return, below, Dan is alive and well, watching TV with Becky (Lecy Goranson). He says the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s would beat the current team.