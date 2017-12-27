Palm Beach Detention Center
UPDATE: New details about what led to Luann de Lesseps' arrest are being revealed.
____________________
Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps was arrested early Sunday, Christmas Eve morning, after allegedly kicking a police officer while intoxicated at a hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. De Lesseps later apologized.
According to a police report obtained by E! News, police responded to a report of an intoxicated female at the hotel and that a security guard said that a woman and another man had trespassed in someone's room while a housekeeping staffer was completing a turn down service. He said he entered and found the two in bed. He said that for five minutes, he made multiple attempts to get them to leave, then called the police.
The report said that two officers were dispatched to the scene and saw two women inside the room, de Lesseps and a friend, Julie Olson. Both "smelled of an unknown alcoholic beverage, had slurred speech and appeared to be highly intoxicated," the report said. It stated that an officer asked the women to leave and that de Lesseps' friend complied, while the reality star allegedly refused and locked herself in a bathroom, then refused calls to come out.
Olson told Page Six the man who was allegedly found in bed with de Lesseps is "a guy [Luann] had previously dated." She also disputes the police's comments about her being in the room with the reality star when cops arrived.
"They're missing the part where I came up to help. That should have been there," she told the outlet, adding that she only got as far as the hallway outside.
Olson told Page Six that de Lesseps and the man left the hotel bar and that about 15 minutes later, the man returned and asked her to help out the reality star who "wouldn't understand she was in the wrong room."
"I think I got there a little too late, when the damage was done," Olson said.
According to the police report, after de Lesseps locked herself in the bathroom, the security guard attempted to unlock the door, after which the reality star allegedly opened it. One of the officers then attempted to detain her, and she "shoved" him "with an open palm to the chest, then slammed the door" in his face, "striking him in the forehead." The report also states that while she was being placed in handcuffs, she allegedly "resisted by pushing and pulling away" from the officers.
While inside the patrol car, de Lesseps allegedly "slipped out of her handcuffs, and attempted to exit the vehicle. The report said she was removed from the car so her handcuffs could be re-secured, and that during this time, she "resisted again by pushing and pulling her arms away" from the officer, who stated that "as I was placing de Lesseps in the back into the vehicle, she stated, ‘I'm going to f—king kill you,' and tried kicked the door to keep it from closing." He said the reality star had to "be physically placed in the seat to secure here seatbelt and close the door."
The report said that when they arrived at the police department, she was placed in a holding cell, after which she allegedly "stated again that she was ‘going to f—king kill all of you' to the officers multiple times. She was then arrested and charged with battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest with violence and corruption by threat against a public servant.
E! News has reached out to de Lesseps' team for comment.
"This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions," de Lesseps had said in a statement to E! News after being released from custody. "I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to transformative and hopeful 2018."
Nearly one year ago on New Year's Eve, Luann married Tom D'Agostino in an extravagant Palm Beach wedding. Unfortunately, she ended up filing for divorce seven months later.
(Originally published on Wednesday, December 27 at 5:39 a.m. PT)