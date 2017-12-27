UPDATE: New details about what led to Luann de Lesseps' arrest are being revealed.

Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps was arrested early Sunday, Christmas Eve morning, after allegedly kicking a police officer while intoxicated at a hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. She has since apologized.

According to a police report obtained by E! News, authorities responded to a report of an intoxicated female at the hotel and that a security guard said that a woman and another man had trespassed in someone's room while a housekeeping staffer was completing a turn down service. He said he entered and found the two in bed. He said that for five minutes, he made multiple attempts to get them to leave, then called the police.

The report said that two officers were dispatched to the scene and saw two women inside the room, Luann and a friend named Julie Olson. Both "smelled of an unknown alcoholic beverage, had slurred speech and appeared to be highly intoxicated," the report said. It stated that an officer asked the women to leave and that Julie complied while the reality star allegedly refused and locked herself in a bathroom, then refused calls to come out.

Julie told Page Six the man who was allegedly found in bed with Luann is "a guy [Luann] had previously dated." She also disputed the police's comments about her being in the room with the reality star when cops arrived.

"They're missing the part where I came up to help. That should have been there," she told the outlet, adding that she only got as far as the hallway outside.

She also told Page Six that Luann and the man left the hotel bar and that about 15 minutes later, the man returned and asked her to help out the reality star who "wouldn't understand she was in the wrong room."

"I think I got there a little too late, when the damage was done," Julie said.