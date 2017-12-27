There was no doubt that Star Wars: Episode VIII—The Last Jedi was going to be one of the biggest, most talked-about movies of 2017.

There was also no doubt that it would stir up some deep sorrow along with the thrills, joy and unparalleled sense of pop-culture community that joins Star Wars fans around the globe.

Excitement for the film, which upon arrival prompted deep-dive analysis and sent everyone scurrying to Twitter to give their 2 cents, couldn't help but be tempered by the bitter reality that The Last Jedi marks Carrie Fisher's final appearance in the franchise (flashbacks or any potential CGI trickery going forward notwithstanding).

"It's very emotional," Daisy Ridley acknowledged, talking to E! News before the film's premiere this month. "I think her performance is beautiful, regardless of anything else...but obviously there's more poignancy now because of what happened."

(Mild movie spoilers ahead...)