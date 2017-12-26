Some things in 2017 are just unforgettable.
For Liam Payne, one of those moments was becoming a father to a baby boy named Bear.
After celebrating Christmas with his son and Cheryl Cole, the former One Direction singer took to Instagram and reflected on his new title as father. As you likely could have guessed, it was a life-changing moment.
"2017 has been a crazy year! I'm gonna post a memory every day this week. First has to be my baby boy Bear!" he shared with his social media followers. "Holding him for the first time is a memory I will never forget and watching him grow up is just amazing to see."
Liam also thanked his longtime girlfriend for everything she has done in the past year.
"@cherylofficial has been an incredible mother to baby Bear since the day he was born and I can't thank her enough for that," he added. Awwww!
Cheryl would later comment with the heart and crying face emoji.
Back in March, E! News confirmed that the "Strip It Down" singer and his girlfriend welcomed their first child together. And while both parents are trying to keep their family life private, Liam has found himself gushing about his newest family member in select interviews.
"When he was first born, I had never even changed a nappy," he shared with The Kyle and Jackie O show. "I never had any younger siblings or people to change nappies on."
Liam added, "It's not something I would partake as a hobby. I don't know if I'm speaking on behalf of other dads but you work on your feet because you have to, it's your responsibility."
And while the singer has much to be grateful for in 2017, the new year is already looking more than exciting. He is set to collaborate with Rita Ora for a new song in the Fifty Shades Freed movie.