"Movin snowflakes by the O-Z," he capture the photo, wearing just a pair of black shorts and a grey beanie while flexing his six-pack and showing off his tattoo-covered biceps for the camera.

The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram to gift his fans and followers with a little belated Christmas present: a shirtless photo...and not just shirtless, shirtless in the snow!

While most of us are totally content hiding our winter weight gain under our oversized sweaters (hey! It's for extra warmth, ok?!), Ryan Phillippe is doing just the opposite.

Witherspoon took to Instagram to share a couple photos from the family's holiday together.

As for Phillippe's family, his two children with Reese Witherspoon — Ava Phillippe and Deacon Phillippe —spent the holidays at home with their mama.

Ava also shared a photo with her little brother.

"From our family to yours… Merry Christmas everybody," she captioned the photo collage alongside the hashtag, "#ChristmasEve."

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Dec 24, 2017 at 7:01pm PST

"Happy Happy Holidays," she wrote alongside the snapshot of the duo's Polaroid photo.

Reese Witherspoon On Christmas Eve, the actress posted on Instagram sweet photo of all three of her children, including this one of her with her mini-me daughter, Ava Phillippe.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams "Merry Christmas Eve from two people who go to the Ballet in Black Tie Attire and who go to the mall in ridiculously cheesy Xmas sweaters and hats on the same day. I ❤️ you @wellsadams," the actress wrote on Instagram.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Merry Christmas from one of the cutest celeb couples!

Kevin Hart Christmas colors! The comedian is accompanied by the Rockettes dressed in red and green at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. "Sending love and kisses this #christmaseve," the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum wrote on Instagram on Christmas Eve, alongside a video of her and her husband.

Gigi Hadid "Not the gumdrop buttons!" The style icon and Reebok ambassador hosts an intimate holiday celebration while munching on a gingerbread cookie in New York City.

Ryan Phillippe Ryan Phillippe shared this post-Christmas shirtless selfie on Instagram with the caption, "movin snowflakes by the O-Z."

Chris Harrison "From my dramatic family to yours wishing you the most dramatic Christmas... ever," The Bachelor host wrote on Instagram. "We'll see you in one week for the best present of all."

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers celebrated the holidays with his parents Ed and Darla and Jordan's brother Luke Rodgers.

Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Tori Spelling posted this pic with her family in matching Little Trend Setter pajamas. "One of my fave holiday traditions is wearing matching family PJ's on Christmas Day. I think this year's are my fave so far. And, it's Baby Beau's 1st Christmas," she captioned the Instagram post.

Bronx Wentz and Maxwell Johnson Jessica Simpson posted this sweet pic of her daughter Maxwell Johnson with Maxwell's cousin and Ashlee Simpson's son, Bronx Wentz, on Instagram.

Hoda Kotb The Today show host and her family celebrate their first Christmas with baby girl Haley Joy.

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey "No merrier place to spend Christmas than with the most important people in my life! From our family to yours, Merry Christmas!" Nick captioned a series of Instagram pics with his family.

Ryan Lochte "Merry Christmas from our family to yours!!" Kayla Rae Reid wrote on Instagram while wearing Tipsy Elves. "The two loves of my life. the best gift of all. #family #merrychristmas."

Katy Perry Do-gooder! The famous singer gets children in the holiday spirit during her visit at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston in Georgia.

Bethenny Frankel "These nuts are crackers...." the Real Housewives of New York City star shared on Instagram while enjoying the holidays with her co-stars.

Gwen Stefani Let it snow! The singer looks a lot like Elsa on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Jimmy Fallon, Anna Kendrick & The Roots The Tonight Show looks merry and bright as the group belts out "Baby, Please Come Home."

Anna Camp The Pitch Perfect star joins Captain Morgan and the New York City Holiday Choristers for some Christmas singing in New York City.

Kim Kardashian & Marina Acton The E! star gets into the holiday spirit with her friend and philanthropist Marina Acton.

Fiona Gubelmann & Jesse Metcalfe Having a ball! 'This Christmas' the actors visit Hallmark's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Kevin Hart and Baby Kenzo The comedian and actor cuddles his youngest child on Christmas Eve.

Ken Jeong The Hangover star gets in the holiday spirit by wearing a festive outfit from OppoSuits.

Autumn Ajirotutu The WAGS L.A. star and her beautiful family pose for holiday photos.

President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump POTUS and FLOTUS pose for their official 2017 Christmas portrait, taken in the Cross Hall of the White House.

Gwen Stefani How sweet! The "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" singer poses with a gingerbread man at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Eric Bellinger & La'Myia Good The Platinum Life stars get in the holiday spirit while attending a Christmas party.

Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger The comedian and actor's new wife posted this photo of the two and his daughter and her stepdaughter Alice on Instagram, writing, "My first ever very own ��Christmas Tree!"

Bridget Marquardt The former Girls Next Door star follows tradition and visits CHILL at the Queen Mary in Long Beach, Calif. before Christmas.

Johanna Braddy "After loosing my luggage and 5 hours of no power at the ATL airport, this was SUCH a nice surprise to come home to!" the Quantico star shared on Instagram after traveling for the holidays. "Thank you so much @katandannie for the beautiful ornaments!"

Serena Williams and Baby Alexis The tennis GOAT posed with her baby girl on their first Christmas Eve together, rocking a filtered and festive poinsettia crown for the occasion.

Allison Holker & Stephen 'tWitch" Boss The Hollywood couple hosts a star-studded annual holiday party for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in Los Angeles.

Cyndi Lauper & Sandra Bernhard Holiday hats! The singer and model embody Christmas and Hanukkah at the Home for the Holidays benefit concert in New York.

Whoopi Goldberg Sweater weather! The View host looks jolly during the Decorating Disney Holiday Special.

Delilah Belle Hamlin & Andy Cohen Warm for the winter! The duo attends the UGG x SIX:02 holiday event in New York City.

Peggy Sulahian "I met the REAL Santa and he confirmed that I'm not getting any Coal," the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Instagram while supporting Giovanna Wheels' 6th Annual Toy Drive.

Vanessa Lachey "Santa's little helpers are ready for Daddy to come home! How adorable are these Elf onesies from @jamminjammies?!" the actress shared on Instagram. "And soooo comfortable! Don't worry @nicklachey, yours is here waiting for you!"

Ciara The 'I Bet' singer looks like a sugarplum fairy during a taping of The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.

Prince Charles The North Pole meets the palace! Santa Claus greets the Prince of Wales during a Christmas event in Cardiff, Wales.

Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker & Lester Holt Christmas in Rockefeller Center is looking merry and bright with this crew!

Giuliana Rancic "It's that time of the year again!!!" the Fashion Police star wrote on Instagram. "Duke and I rockin' our @jamminjammies."

Teresa Giudice The TV personality is stuck in the middle during 'Sleigh' A Toys for Tots Event and Meet & Greet at Valanni in Philadelphia.

Alison Victoria The HGTV Windy City Flip star visits Santa HQ at FlatIron Crossing in Colorado two weeks before Christmas.

Taylor Swift It looks like T-Swift is slytherin' into the holidays with her serpentine Christmas sweater at the 2017 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York City.

Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka Snowflakes are falling on [the singer's] head! And by snowflakes, we mean glitter.

Yara Shahidi The Black-ish star surprises 150 children from Children's Hospital Los Angeles and P.S. ARTS at Delta Air Lines' Holiday in the Hangar celebration.



Rachel Zoe Festive friends! The fashion designer poses with some cute holiday characters at The Grove in L.A.

Lucy Hale Holiday cheer! The star gets into the spirit at Children's Hospital Los Angeles bonding with patients and playing Words With Friends 2!